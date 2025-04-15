Jump Financial LLC Purchases 195,239 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195,239 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $12,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.80, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -273.33%.

KeyCorp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

