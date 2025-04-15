Jump Financial LLC Purchases 24,564 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,564 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $11,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1,723.9% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,520,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,570 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 778.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,152,000 after buying an additional 798,542 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,369,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,446,000. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,166,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

