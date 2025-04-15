Jump Financial LLC Purchases 32,451 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,451 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $17,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,256,294,000 after purchasing an additional 359,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $240,044,000 after acquiring an additional 53,985 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Albemarle by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,192,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,653,000 after purchasing an additional 320,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,607,000 after buying an additional 20,380 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $85,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.1 %

Albemarle stock opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.26. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $137.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is -14.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Albemarle from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.70.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

