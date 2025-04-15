Jump Financial LLC Sells 16,577 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,798 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 16,577 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,017.31.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $931.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $958.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $887.03. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market cap of $398.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,068.52. This represents a 41.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

