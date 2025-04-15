Jump Financial LLC Sells 17,825 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,825 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 0.5% of Jump Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $24,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. McHugh Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 113,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,357,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $9,222,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 381,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.9 %

TSM opened at $155.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $125.78 and a one year high of $226.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.77.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

