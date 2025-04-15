Kane Investment Management Inc. Invests $5.82 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Kane Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 208,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.3% of Kane Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

