Kane Investment Management Inc. Invests $808,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Kane Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Roth Capital raised Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

