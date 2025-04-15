Kane Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Kane Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12,704.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,822,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,141 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $223,255,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,906,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 188,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 116,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 180,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 89,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL opened at $97.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.81. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $89.76 and a 52-week high of $108.79.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

