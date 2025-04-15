Kane Investment Management Inc. Takes $884,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Kane Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

