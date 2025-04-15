Kane Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kane Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 20,777 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Dagco Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 710,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after buying an additional 519,338 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 18,509 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

