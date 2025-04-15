Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 357,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,795 shares during the quarter. Columbia Banking System accounts for 1.1% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $9,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $116,461.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,545.31. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

COLB stock opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.53. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.69%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

