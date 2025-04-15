Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMP. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,876,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 497,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after acquiring an additional 86,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after buying an additional 69,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,655,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,299,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dale Burks sold 11,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $299,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,592. The trade was a 16.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Standard Motor Products Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:SMP opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $35.92.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $343.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

