Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.10. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Park-Ohio

Insider Transactions at Park-Ohio

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Edward F. Crawford sold 22,500 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $486,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 766,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,574,484.99. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Park-Ohio Profile

(Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.