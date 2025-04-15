Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,725 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 109.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 882,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,356,000 after purchasing an additional 461,894 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,490,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $8,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Black Hills by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,269,000 after purchasing an additional 142,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,279,000 after purchasing an additional 89,181 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average of $59.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 68.88%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

