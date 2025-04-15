Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Invests $3.96 Million in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 128,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $653,019,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Primo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,249,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Primo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,451,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,757,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,169,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRMB opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. Primo Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Primo Brands ( NYSE:PRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

PRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Primo Brands in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Primo Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

