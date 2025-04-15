Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,003 shares during the quarter. Kontoor Brands comprises about 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,564,000 after purchasing an additional 44,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,827,000 after buying an additional 199,601 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 868,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,146,000 after acquiring an additional 81,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,574,000 after acquiring an additional 188,001 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,651,000 after purchasing an additional 34,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KTB shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 2.4 %

KTB stock opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.07 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.60%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Articles

