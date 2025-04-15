Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 855,915 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 294,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,895 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 10,169 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $40,167.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,218.40. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

Shares of EGY opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $345.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.43.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.91 million. On average, research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

