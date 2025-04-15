Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,725 shares during the period. Virtu Financial makes up 0.8% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of VIRT opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $2,688,104.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,193.16. This trade represents a 44.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $1,253,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,070,006.64. This trade represents a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,967 shares of company stock worth $5,213,964. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

