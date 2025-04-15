Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 3,775 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE BC opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.76. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $87.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Brunswick Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.53%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Baird R W cut Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $28,426.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,949.65. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. The trade was a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
