Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys 5,396 Shares of Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern California Bancorp were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southern California Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern California Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Southern California Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Southern California Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BCAL stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. Southern California Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. The company has a market cap of $397.25 million, a P/E ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Southern California Bancorp had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 8.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern California Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Southern California Bancorp

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

