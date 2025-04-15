Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys 9,801 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 187,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $995,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,515,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,603 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,508,000 after acquiring an additional 483,244 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 119.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROIV has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 227,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,372,825.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 163,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,843.52. The trade was a 58.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 218,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $2,271,987.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 896,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,345,374.98. The trade was a 19.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,395,541 shares of company stock valued at $15,028,538 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

