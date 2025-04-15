Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twin Disc were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Twin Disc by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Twin Disc by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 280.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Twin Disc Price Performance

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $97.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 2.92%.

Twin Disc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Twin Disc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.