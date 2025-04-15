Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMBA. StockNews.com raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $27,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,595.50. The trade was a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $175,733.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,923,071.22. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,328 shares of company stock valued at $589,367 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambarella Stock Performance

AMBA opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.58. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $85.15.

Ambarella Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.