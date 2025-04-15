Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,906 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ArcBest by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 257,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $57.80 and a 52 week high of $151.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average is $94.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 6.55%.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In other news, CFO John Matthew Beasley bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $52,423.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,754.38. This represents a 9.41 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ArcBest from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ArcBest from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

