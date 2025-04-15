Kennedy Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,096 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Oportun Financial Price Performance

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. Oportun Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $149.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

