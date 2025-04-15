Kennedy Capital Management LLC Invests $955,000 in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Financial Institutions Stock Up 2.1 %

FISI stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $439.31 million, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Financial Institutions Increases Dividend

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). Financial Institutions had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -85.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Financial Institutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Financial Institutions in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

