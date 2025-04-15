Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,058 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,464,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 446.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,357,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,972 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,888,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 375,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,099,000 after purchasing an additional 216,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 29.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 593,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 136,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $120.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan purchased 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,946. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 10.6 %

Shares of VKTX opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.84. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $81.86.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

