Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 339 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 10,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPT. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.61.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CPT opened at $111.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.12, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $127.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

