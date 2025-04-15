Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 4,533 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,546,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Blackbaud by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of BLKB opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.04. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $88.95.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.50). Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a positive return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $302.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.