Kennedy Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,554 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104,910 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Popular by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular Stock Up 1.3 %

Popular stock opened at $83.27 on Tuesday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.23 and a 52-week high of $106.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.71.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.47. Popular had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Popular’s payout ratio is 32.71%.

Insider Activity at Popular

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $1,040,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,721.32. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $984,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,666.90. The trade was a 19.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BPOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Popular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Popular from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.57.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

