KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Apple

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Apple in a report released on Sunday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.57. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $7.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apple’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.85.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $202.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.99. The company has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.08 and a twelve month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Drystone LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 252.3% during the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,072,269.86. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

