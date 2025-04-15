KeyCorp Has Pessimistic Outlook of Celanese Q2 Earnings

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celanese in a research report issued on Sunday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $8.79 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Celanese from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Celanese from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.61.

Celanese Price Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. Celanese has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $169.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Celanese by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Celanese’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

