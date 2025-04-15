Keystone Financial Group Acquires New Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,313,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

