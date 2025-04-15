Keystone Financial Group Buys New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 421,703 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,319,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $90.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $107.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.40.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

