Keystone Financial Group Buys Shares of 2,636 Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 202.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIGI opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $74.27 and a twelve month high of $89.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.13.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.5232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

