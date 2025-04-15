Keystone Financial Group Increases Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,543,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,741 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Kenvue by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,661,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,068,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,989,000 after buying an additional 1,391,854 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,719,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,059,000 after buying an additional 16,269,721 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,972,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,169,000 after buying an additional 561,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Kenvue Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of KVUE opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

