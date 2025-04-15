Keystone Financial Group Invests $298,000 in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 468.6% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PDP opened at $96.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.84. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $86.41 and a 1-year high of $117.67.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

