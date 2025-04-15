Keystone Financial Group Makes New $226,000 Investment in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFFD. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 269,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 932,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,196,000 after buying an additional 37,550 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,537,000.

NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $21.08.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

