Keystone Financial Group Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,097,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,679,000 after buying an additional 326,330 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 246.6% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 23,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 64,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.07. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $73.53.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

