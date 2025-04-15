Keystone Financial Group Takes $328,000 Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QLTA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,067,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,813,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,590 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,748,000 after purchasing an additional 283,042 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 670,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,381,000 after purchasing an additional 129,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Climber Capital SA purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.41. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $49.53.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

