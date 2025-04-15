Kize Capital LP Purchases 56,000 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kize Capital LP boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises approximately 9.5% of Kize Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kize Capital LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 279.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. Melius Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Melius upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $90.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $150.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.21.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.18%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

