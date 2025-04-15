KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. KLA makes up approximately 2.7% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,563,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in KLA by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 60,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $1,190,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. This represents a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KLA

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock opened at $669.97 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $551.33 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The firm has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $703.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $693.18.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.