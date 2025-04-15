KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KOSÉ Price Performance

OTCMKTS KSRYY opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. KOSÉ has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

KOSÉ Company Profile

KOSÉ Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Japan and internationally. The company offers cosmetics and toiletries products. It provides its products under the DECORTÉ, JILLSTUART, ADDICTION, INFINITY, Predia, SEKKISEI MIYABI, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÉ, LECHÉRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, MAIHADA, Carté HD, Visée, FASIO, NAILHOLIC, MAKE KEEP MIST, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, Magnifique, and GRACE ONE brands.

