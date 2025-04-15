La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. La Rosa had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 153.74%.

Shares of LRHC traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. 1,380,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,787. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. La Rosa has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $3.36.

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial).

