Lafayette Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.0% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,739,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,960,000. Finally, Promethos Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Down 0.5 %

PayPal stock opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.65. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Arete Research set a $81.00 price objective on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

