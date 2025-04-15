Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases 7,080 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 139.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

FNDA opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.56.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

