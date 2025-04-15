Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases 97 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 482.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5,533.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Up 0.8 %

Zoetis stock opened at $150.66 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $200.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 36.56%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total value of $201,029.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,244.30. This represents a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,770. This trade represents a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,862 shares of company stock worth $312,254. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.40.

Read Our Latest Report on ZTS

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.