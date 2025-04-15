Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $164.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.94.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

