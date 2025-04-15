Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 798 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGP Franklin LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $1,551,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Bank of America by 71,357.5% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,632,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620,699 shares during the period. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $12,507,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 47,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAC opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $278.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

