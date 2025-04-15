Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Given New $23.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $28.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

LAKE stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $151.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.22 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million. Lakeland Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Industries

In related news, insider Laurel A. Yartz bought 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,984. This trade represents a 30.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO An Hui bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 53,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,064. The trade was a 3.85 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,998 shares of company stock worth $177,186. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. Expect Equity LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,809,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

